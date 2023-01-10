Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to new highs

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $2.68, up 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.73 and dropped to $2.6701 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has traded in a range of $2.42-$3.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 9.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.40%. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 53000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.21, operating margin of +22.64, and the pretax margin is +19.04.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +17.39 while generating a return on equity of 16.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Looking closely at Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV), its last 5-days average volume was 25.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 25.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 21.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.87. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.74. Second resistance stands at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.62.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.22 billion has total of 15,737,155K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,500 M in contrast with the sum of 2,348 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,928 M and last quarter income was 593,100 K.