Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) to new highs

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.13, plunging -4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Within the past 52 weeks, QBTS’s price has moved between $1.07 and $13.23.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 190 employees.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.99.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Looking closely at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1467. Second resistance stands at $1.2433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9233. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8267.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 122.38 million based on 111,506K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,279 K and income totals 24,250 K. The company made 1,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.