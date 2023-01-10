Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) to new highs

January 09, 2023, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) trading session started at the price of $3.10, that was 4.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.29 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. A 52-week range for OSG has been $1.70 – $3.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -254.60%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.17 million.

The firm has a total of 953 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.05, operating margin of -6.36, and the pretax margin is -17.92.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,022,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 350,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 2,447,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 350,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,022,000. This insider now owns 10,868,710 shares in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -12.88 while generating a return on equity of -12.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -254.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., OSG], we can find that recorded value of 1.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) raw stochastic average was set at 78.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.42. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.87.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Key Stats

There are 84,519K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 264.15 million. As of now, sales total 359,060 K while income totals -46,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,060 K while its last quarter net income were 13,250 K.