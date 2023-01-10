Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Synchrony Financial (SYF) to new highs

January 09, 2023, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) trading session started at the price of $33.16, that was -1.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.30 and dropped to $32.23 before settling in for the closing price of $32.80. A 52-week range for SYF has been $27.22 – $50.20.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 222.90%. With a float of $448.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.94, operating margin of +53.18, and the pretax margin is +49.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Synchrony Financial stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 2,495,468. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 68,369 shares at a rate of $36.50, taking the stock ownership to the 762,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s insider sold 25,900 for $39.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,015,280. This insider now owns 42,830 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.38) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +37.61 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.62% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Synchrony Financial (SYF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Looking closely at Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), its last 5-days average volume was 7.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 34.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.77. However, in the short run, Synchrony Financial’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.98. Second resistance stands at $33.68. The third major resistance level sits at $34.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

There are 450,541K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.18 billion. As of now, sales total 15,752 M while income totals 4,221 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,386 M while its last quarter net income were 703,000 K.