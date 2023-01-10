Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) to new highs

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.492, soaring 6.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.498 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Within the past 52 weeks, WETG’s price has moved between $0.23 and $50.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.70%. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WeTrade Group Inc., WETG], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 267.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 189.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8174, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0943. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5020. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5240. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4540, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4280. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4060.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 89.49 million based on 195,033K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,380 K and income totals 5,180 K. The company made 5,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.