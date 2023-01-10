Search
LFST (LifeStance Health Group Inc.) climbed 5.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) stock priced at $4.76, up 5.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.04 and dropped to $4.66 before settling in for the closing price of $4.72. LFST’s price has ranged from $4.22 to $11.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.00%. With a float of $317.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5431 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 108,763. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 15,106 shares at a rate of $7.20, taking the stock ownership to the 5,967,991 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 15,106 for $7.49, making the entire transaction worth $113,144. This insider now owns 5,983,097 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 11.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.11 in the near term. At $5.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.35.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.74 billion, the company has a total of 375,986K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 667,510 K while annual income is -307,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 217,560 K while its latest quarter income was -37,850 K.

