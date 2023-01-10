Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.10, soaring 2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.84 and dropped to $13.10 before settling in for the closing price of $12.94. Within the past 52 weeks, MLCO’s price has moved between $4.06 and $13.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -14.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.80%. With a float of $440.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $462.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.81, operating margin of -26.97, and the pretax margin is -47.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -40.34 while generating a return on equity of -120.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) saw its 5-day average volume 4.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.71 in the near term. At $14.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.13 billion based on 445,089K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,012 M and income totals -811,750 K. The company made 241,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -243,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.