Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) average volume reaches $6.31M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On January 09, 2023, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) opened at $67.67, lower -1.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.325 and dropped to $67.2229 before settling in for the closing price of $68.02. Price fluctuations for MDLZ have ranged from $54.72 to $69.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.37 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.10, operating margin of +15.93, and the pretax margin is +17.80.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Confectioners industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mondelez International Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 1,512,309. In this transaction EVP and President AMEA of this company sold 22,388 shares at a rate of $67.55, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty sold 30,500 for $65.86, making the entire transaction worth $2,008,730. This insider now owns 32,024 shares in total.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.01% during the next five years compared to 24.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Looking closely at Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ), its last 5-days average volume was 5.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Mondelez International Inc.’s (MDLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 88.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.91. However, in the short run, Mondelez International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.97. Second resistance stands at $68.70. The third major resistance level sits at $69.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.76.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 1,365,619K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 89.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,720 M according to its annual income of 4,300 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,763 M and its income totaled 532,000 K.