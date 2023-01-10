Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) average volume reaches $2.90M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

January 09, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) trading session started at the price of $2.51, that was 0.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.55 and dropped to $2.49 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. A 52-week range for NNDM has been $2.06 – $4.16.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 196.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.10%. With a float of $255.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.41 million.

The firm has a total of 345 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 33.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], we can find that recorded value of 2.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.58. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are 248,822K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 659.05 million. As of now, sales total 10,490 K while income totals -200,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,000 K while its last quarter net income were -66,930 K.