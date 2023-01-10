No matter how cynical the overall market is Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) performance over the last week is recorded 17.80%

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) stock priced at $0.2244, down -3.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.215 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. WNW’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $3.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.80%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) saw its 5-day average volume 7.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 1.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 754.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 341.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0775, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8465. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2517 in the near term. At $0.2783, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1883. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1617.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.21 million, the company has a total of 32,969K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,260 K while annual income is -1,080 K.