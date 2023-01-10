No matter how cynical the overall market is Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) performance over the last week is recorded 8.44%

On January 09, 2023, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) opened at $377.00, higher 4.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $391.50 and dropped to $372.475 before settling in for the closing price of $367.45. Price fluctuations for MPWR have ranged from $301.69 to $541.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.50% at the time writing. With a float of $45.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2093 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.75, operating margin of +22.24, and the pretax margin is +22.54.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 649,905. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 1,884 shares at a rate of $344.96, taking the stock ownership to the 121,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s CEO sold 14,888 for $344.96, making the entire transaction worth $5,135,764. This insider now owns 980,784 shares in total.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.5) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +20.04 while generating a return on equity of 21.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.54% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 365.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.10, a number that is poised to hit 2.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.24.

During the past 100 days, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s (MPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $365.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $410.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $392.48 in the near term. At $401.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $411.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $373.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $363.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $354.43.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Key Stats

There are currently 46,942K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,208 M according to its annual income of 242,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 495,420 K and its income totaled 124,340 K.