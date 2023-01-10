No matter how cynical the overall market is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) performance over the last week is recorded 0.93%

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) stock priced at $11.95, down -0.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $11.82 before settling in for the closing price of $11.94. PK’s price has ranged from $10.80 to $20.34 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -13.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.10%. With a float of $222.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 80 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.96, operating margin of -12.11, and the pretax margin is -33.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 35,565. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.86, taking the stock ownership to the 33,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $15.12, making the entire transaction worth $151,250. This insider now owns 96,637 shares in total.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.70 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

The latest stats from [Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., PK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.45 million was superior to 3.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (PK) raw stochastic average was set at 19.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.11. The third major resistance level sits at $12.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.54 billion, the company has a total of 224,843K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,362 M while annual income is -459,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 662,000 K while its latest quarter income was 35,000 K.