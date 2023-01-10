No matter how cynical the overall market is Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) performance over the last week is recorded 3.09%

January 09, 2023, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) trading session started at the price of $0.2707, that was 6.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3139 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for ANY has been $0.23 – $3.41.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -45.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 41.20%. With a float of $65.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 429 employees.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sphere 3D Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 4.44%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 70.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3451, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7806. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3086 in the near term. At $0.3332, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2647, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2454. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2208.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

There are 63,566K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.68 million. As of now, sales total 3,720 K while income totals -17,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,360 K while its last quarter net income were -20,520 K.