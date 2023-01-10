No matter how cynical the overall market is, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) performance over the last week is recorded 4.42%

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $10.02, up 7.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.76 and dropped to $9.97 before settling in for the closing price of $9.89. Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has traded in a range of $7.61-$26.96.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -236.60%. With a float of $89.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $311.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.92, operating margin of +2.58, and the pretax margin is -1.26.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $8.00, taking the stock ownership to the 43,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s CEO Thoughtworks North America sold 4,124 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $32,992. This insider now owns 469,401 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2.21 while generating a return on equity of -3.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -236.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Looking closely at Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 44.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.67. However, in the short run, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.94. Second resistance stands at $11.25. The third major resistance level sits at $11.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.36.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.36 billion has total of 311,131K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,070 M in contrast with the sum of -23,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 332,450 K and last quarter income was -31,390 K.