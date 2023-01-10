No matter how cynical the overall market is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) performance over the last week is recorded 110.36%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.726, soaring 20.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.835 and dropped to $0.698 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, TNXP’s price has moved between $0.29 and $11.52.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.60%. With a float of $57.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.44) by $0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.62, a number that is poised to hit -1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

The latest stats from [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.43 million was superior to 10.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 44.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9065. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8707. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9213. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0077. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6473. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5967.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.48 million based on 57,536K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -92,290 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,981 K in sales during its previous quarter.