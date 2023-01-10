Now that BlackBerry Limited’s volume has hit 7.21 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) stock priced at $3.56, down -1.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.63 and dropped to $3.455 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. BB’s price has ranged from $3.17 to $9.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -11.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.10%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3325 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 11,751. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 3,436 shares at a rate of $3.42, taking the stock ownership to the 85,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s CLO & Corp. Secretary sold 1,240 for $3.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,117. This insider now owns 5,343 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

The latest stats from [BlackBerry Limited, BB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.93 million was superior to 8.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 7.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.69. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.22.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.01 billion, the company has a total of 580,346K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 718,000 K while annual income is 12,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 169,000 K while its latest quarter income was -4,000 K.