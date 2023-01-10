Now that The Boeing Company’s volume has hit 11.26 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $205.30, up 3.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $213.04 and dropped to $203.55 before settling in for the closing price of $204.99. Over the past 52 weeks, BA has traded in a range of $113.02-$229.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -7.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.80%. With a float of $595.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 142000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.41, operating margin of +0.10, and the pretax margin is -8.08.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of The Boeing Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 3,972,028. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $158.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,285 for $157.09, making the entire transaction worth $201,861. This insider now owns 2,917 shares in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$6.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$6.2. This company achieved a net margin of -6.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Boeing Company’s (BA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

The latest stats from [The Boeing Company, BA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.11 million was inferior to 9.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.99.

During the past 100 days, The Boeing Company’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $216.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $219.35. The third major resistance level sits at $225.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $206.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $200.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $197.20.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 122.17 billion has total of 593,811K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,286 M in contrast with the sum of -4,202 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,956 M and last quarter income was -3,275 M.