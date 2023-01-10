Nucor Corporation (NUE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -5.83% last month.

On January 09, 2023, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) opened at $145.10, lower -1.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.626 and dropped to $141.02 before settling in for the closing price of $143.93. Price fluctuations for NUE have ranged from $88.50 to $187.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 879.50% at the time writing. With a float of $255.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28800 employees.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 404,135. In this transaction Chair, President and CEO of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $134.71, taking the stock ownership to the 126,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,000 for $137.29, making the entire transaction worth $411,870. This insider now owns 49,549 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $6.73) by -$0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.50% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nucor Corporation (NUE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.10, a number that is poised to hit 3.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.75.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 73.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $144.12 in the near term. At $147.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $148.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.97. The third support level lies at $134.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

There are currently 256,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,484 M according to its annual income of 6,827 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,501 M and its income totaled 1,695 M.