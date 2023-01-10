Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) posted a -3.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) stock priced at $10.22, down -0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.335 and dropped to $10.13 before settling in for the closing price of $10.28. PBR’s price has ranged from $8.88 to $16.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 122.30%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45532 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.68 million, its volume of 28.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.34 in the near term. At $10.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.93.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.42 billion, the company has a total of 6,522,101K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 83,966 M while annual income is 19,875 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 32,411 M while its latest quarter income was 8,763 M.