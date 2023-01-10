Recent developments with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.98 cents.

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock priced at $43.20, up 1.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.175 and dropped to $42.83 before settling in for the closing price of $42.28. FCX’s price has ranged from $24.74 to $51.63 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 611.10%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

In an organization with 24700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.07, operating margin of +34.95, and the pretax margin is +34.26.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 3,018,832. In this transaction Senior VP & General Counsel of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $40.25, taking the stock ownership to the 136,432 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Director bought 31,000 for $31.88, making the entire transaction worth $988,314. This insider now owns 32,132 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.23 while generating a return on equity of 35.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 611.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.97 million. That was better than the volume of 12.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.31. However, in the short run, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.73. Second resistance stands at $44.62. The third major resistance level sits at $45.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.93. The third support level lies at $41.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 57.69 billion, the company has a total of 1,429,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,845 M while annual income is 4,306 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,003 M while its latest quarter income was 404,000 K.