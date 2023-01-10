Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 9.0 million

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) stock priced at $2.67. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.67 and dropped to $2.53 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. RLX’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.30%. With a float of $564.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

The firm has a total of 1235 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLX Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RLX Technology Inc., RLX], we can find that recorded value of 11.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.72. The third major resistance level sits at $2.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.36.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.12 billion, the company has a total of 1,553,316K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,337 M while annual income is 317,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 146,820 K while its latest quarter income was 70,760 K.

