Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.70% last month.

Company News

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) stock priced at $15.64, up 1.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.735 and dropped to $15.57 before settling in for the closing price of $15.45. STLA’s price has ranged from $11.37 to $21.92 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $2.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.21 billion.

In an organization with 281595 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.67, operating margin of +10.61, and the pretax margin is +9.63.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Stellantis N.V. is 24.12%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2020, the company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 32.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.11% during the next five years compared to 40.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stellantis N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.14

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.61 million. That was better than the volume of 5.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Stellantis N.V.’s (STLA) raw stochastic average was set at 94.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.93. However, in the short run, Stellantis N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.71. Second resistance stands at $15.81. The third major resistance level sits at $15.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.48. The third support level lies at $15.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.19 billion, the company has a total of 3,132,827K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 176,778 M while annual income is 16,800 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,588 M while its latest quarter income was 1,565 M.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Hecla Mining Company (HL) last year’s performance of 23.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.00, soaring 1.35% from the previous trading...
Read more

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,331 M

Shaun Noe -
January 09, 2023, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) trading session started at the price of $29.02, that was -2.33% drop from the session before....
Read more

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is expecting 12.51% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
On January 09, 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) opened at $157.84, lower -3.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

