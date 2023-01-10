Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) kicked off at the price of $0.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $0.3635, down -12.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.2545 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Over the past 52 weeks, SWVL has traded in a range of $0.08-$11.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -375.70%. With a float of $78.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 606 employees.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Swvl Holdings Corp. is 54.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -17.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01 and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Looking closely at Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL), its last 5-days average volume was 57.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 57.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 413.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 193.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Swvl Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3369. Second resistance stands at $0.4112. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4524. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2214, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1802. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1059.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.46 million has total of 118,883K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,350 K in contrast with the sum of -141,420 K annual income.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Sana Meer -
EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.80, plunging -4.24% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) market cap hits 5.69 million

Steve Mayer -
January 09, 2023, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) trading session started at the price of $1.49, that was -11.19% drop from the session before....
Read more

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.13% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On January 09, 2023, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) opened at $66.22, higher 5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.