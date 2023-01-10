Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) kicked off at the price of $0.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $0.3635, down -12.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.2545 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Over the past 52 weeks, SWVL has traded in a range of $0.08-$11.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -375.70%. With a float of $78.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 606 employees.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Swvl Holdings Corp. is 54.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -17.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01 and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Looking closely at Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL), its last 5-days average volume was 57.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 57.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 413.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 193.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Swvl Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3369. Second resistance stands at $0.4112. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4524. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2214, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1802. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1059.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.46 million has total of 118,883K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,350 K in contrast with the sum of -141,420 K annual income.