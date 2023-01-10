TAL Education Group (TAL) volume exceeds 17.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Search
TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) kicked off on January 09, 2023, at the price of $9.31, up 8.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.675 and dropped to $8.99 before settling in for the closing price of $8.54. Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has traded in a range of $1.60-$10.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 33.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -828.30%. With a float of $501.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $634.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.82, operating margin of -2.97, and the pretax margin is -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TAL Education Group’s (TAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

The latest stats from [TAL Education Group, TAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.41 million was superior to 10.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 84.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.98. The third major resistance level sits at $10.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.24.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.79 billion has total of 644,869K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,391 M in contrast with the sum of -1,136 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 294,060 K and last quarter income was -790 K.

