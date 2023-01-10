The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) volume exceeds 5.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) stock priced at $31.45, up 4.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.76 and dropped to $31.29 before settling in for the closing price of $31.01. CG’s price has ranged from $24.59 to $54.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 31.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 744.50%. With a float of $240.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1850 workers is very important to gauge.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 201,026. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,925 shares at a rate of $20.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,960,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Former 10% owner sold 167,755 for $50.85, making the entire transaction worth $8,529,534. This insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.40% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The latest stats from [The Carlyle Group Inc., CG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.78 million was superior to 2.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.59.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.46 billion, the company has a total of 363,605K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,782 M while annual income is 2,975 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,089 M while its latest quarter income was 280,800 K.