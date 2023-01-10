The Coca-Cola Company (KO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.57%

On January 09, 2023, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) opened at $63.30, lower -1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.72 and dropped to $62.575 before settling in for the closing price of $63.40. Price fluctuations for KO have ranged from $54.01 to $67.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -1.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.95, operating margin of +27.62, and the pretax margin is +32.08.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 5,936,409. In this transaction Senior Executive of this company sold 94,200 shares at a rate of $63.02, taking the stock ownership to the 116,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s SVP & Chief Technical Officer sold 13,746 for $61.12, making the entire transaction worth $840,198. This insider now owns 184,710 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.27% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) saw its 5-day average volume 10.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.36 in the near term. At $64.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.82. The third support level lies at $61.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,324,513K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 265.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,655 M according to its annual income of 9,771 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,063 M and its income totaled 2,825 M.