The Progressive Corporation (PGR) kicked off at the price of $132.01: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) stock priced at $134.99, down -1.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.45 and dropped to $131.965 before settling in for the closing price of $134.61. PGR’s price has ranged from $100.81 to $134.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.40%. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.50 million.

The firm has a total of 49000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 3,504,729. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 26,885 shares at a rate of $130.36, taking the stock ownership to the 431,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 1,821 for $130.36, making the entire transaction worth $237,386. This insider now owns 26,286 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.12% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Progressive Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Progressive Corporation, PGR], we can find that recorded value of 1.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.51.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $134.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $136.63. The third major resistance level sits at $137.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $127.35.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 75.46 billion, the company has a total of 585,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,702 M while annual income is 3,351 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,780 M while its latest quarter income was 124,100 K.