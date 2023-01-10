The9 Limited (NCTY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 26,174 K

On January 09, 2023, The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) opened at $0.6395, higher 18.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.6394 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Price fluctuations for NCTY have ranged from $0.45 to $6.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 19.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -134.20% at the time writing. With a float of $24.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.36 million.

In an organization with 74 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.21, operating margin of -198.17, and the pretax margin is -305.50.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The9 Limited is 45.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2012, the company posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -302.66 while generating a return on equity of -163.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.53

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, The9 Limited’s (NCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 25.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7020, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4236. However, in the short run, The9 Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8002. Second resistance stands at $0.8804. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9608. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6396, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5592. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4790.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Key Stats

There are currently 23,117K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,320 K according to its annual income of -64,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 26,174 K and its income totaled -167,806 K.