Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) posted a -7.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 09, 2023, with Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) stock priced at $11.22, down -6.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $10.40 before settling in for the closing price of $11.20. TBPH’s price has ranged from $7.53 to $13.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.60%. With a float of $59.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 158 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.83, operating margin of -429.65, and the pretax margin is -360.83.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 559,500. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $11.19, taking the stock ownership to the 1,350,797 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT sold 2,084 for $10.73, making the entire transaction worth $22,361. This insider now owns 313,520 shares in total.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -360.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

Looking closely at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s (TBPH) raw stochastic average was set at 52.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.73. However, in the short run, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.98. Second resistance stands at $11.54. The third major resistance level sits at $11.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.28.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 693.24 million, the company has a total of 67,366K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,310 K while annual income is -199,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,450 K while its latest quarter income was 916,630 K.