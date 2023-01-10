Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On January 09, 2023, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) opened at $1.75, lower -11.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.445 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. Price fluctuations for UPC have ranged from $0.50 to $1.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $9.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.75 million.

In an organization with 263 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.38, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +28.44.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is 57.38%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +23.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was better than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (UPC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4776, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0067. However, in the short run, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9050. Second resistance stands at $2.3100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6350.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Key Stats

There are currently 21,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,980 K according to its annual income of 11,320 K.