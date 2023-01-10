Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) kicked off at the price of $2.02: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) on January 09, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.92, soaring 23.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Within the past 52 weeks, VIRX’s price has moved between $1.21 and $5.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.90%. With a float of $33.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 9,606. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company sold 3,532 shares at a rate of $2.72, taking the stock ownership to the 85,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,116 for $2.72, making the entire transaction worth $5,754. This insider now owns 46,116 shares in total.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1125.42 while generating a return on equity of -147.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.21 million, its volume of 0.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Viracta Therapeutics Inc.’s (VIRX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3300. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1500 in the near term. At $2.2800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4900.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 78.09 million based on 38,197K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -114,760 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,743 K in sales during its previous quarter.