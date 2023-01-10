Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,958 M

January 09, 2023, Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) trading session started at the price of $57.68, that was 6.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.38 and dropped to $57.545 before settling in for the closing price of $57.06. A 52-week range for WGO has been $43.05 – $78.88.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 26.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.10%. With a float of $28.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.40 million.

In an organization with 7445 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.15, operating margin of +11.87, and the pretax margin is +10.38.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 20,963. In this transaction SVP-Operations of this company sold 316 shares at a rate of $66.34, taking the stock ownership to the 22,389 shares.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.77) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +7.88 while generating a return on equity of 33.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 38.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s (WGO) raw stochastic average was set at 57.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.55. However, in the short run, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.28. Second resistance stands at $63.75. The third major resistance level sits at $66.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.61.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Key Stats

There are 30,542K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 4,958 M while income totals 390,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 952,200 K while its last quarter net income were 60,200 K.