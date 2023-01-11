$1.39M in average volume shows that LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is heading in the right direction

On January 10, 2023, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) opened at $55.57, higher 1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.215 and dropped to $55.50 before settling in for the closing price of $55.57. Price fluctuations for LKQ have ranged from $42.36 to $58.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.90% at the time writing. With a float of $265.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.68, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +10.69.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 348,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,500,000 shares at a rate of $53.60, taking the stock ownership to the 6,052,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,617 for $54.61, making the entire transaction worth $88,304. This insider now owns 15,203 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.96) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LKQ Corporation (LKQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Looking closely at LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 96.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.45. However, in the short run, LKQ Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.42. Second resistance stands at $56.68. The third major resistance level sits at $57.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.99.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

There are currently 267,175K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,089 M according to its annual income of 1,091 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,104 M and its income totaled 262,000 K.