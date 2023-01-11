17.11% percent quarterly performance for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.10, plunging -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.23 and dropped to $18.82 before settling in for the closing price of $19.15. Within the past 52 weeks, ESI’s price has moved between $15.31 and $25.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 6.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 166.50%. With a float of $224.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +12.98, and the pretax margin is +10.49.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Element Solutions Inc is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 2,551,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135,000 shares at a rate of $18.90, taking the stock ownership to the 1,037,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 350,000 for $19.14, making the entire transaction worth $6,699,000. This insider now owns 902,000 shares in total.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.36) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.46 while generating a return on equity of 8.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.22% during the next five years compared to 26.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Looking closely at Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) raw stochastic average was set at 69.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.05. However, in the short run, Element Solutions Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.23. Second resistance stands at $19.44. The third major resistance level sits at $19.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.41.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.45 billion based on 242,086K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,400 M and income totals 203,300 K. The company made 618,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 53,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.