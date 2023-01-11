2.66% volatility in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $14.79, up 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.02 and dropped to $14.68 before settling in for the closing price of $14.80. Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has traded in a range of $13.49-$22.98.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 21.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.00%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 149,800. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 91,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for $20.94, making the entire transaction worth $217,902. This insider now owns 773 shares in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 129.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.13 in the near term. At $15.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.45.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.33 billion has total of 90,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 274,860 K in contrast with the sum of 30,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 75,040 K and last quarter income was 640 K.