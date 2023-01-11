23.63% percent quarterly performance for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is not indicative of the underlying story

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $75.31, up 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.695 and dropped to $74.88 before settling in for the closing price of $75.55. Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has traded in a range of $59.03-$80.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 1.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.20%. With a float of $112.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.81, operating margin of +15.47, and the pretax margin is +19.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 53,659. In this transaction SVP, Advisor to CEO of this company sold 689 shares at a rate of $77.88, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s SVP, Public Policy, APS sold 3,489 for $74.25, making the entire transaction worth $259,058. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +16.27 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.96% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Looking closely at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW) raw stochastic average was set at 77.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.45. However, in the short run, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.94. Second resistance stands at $76.22. The third major resistance level sits at $76.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.31.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.35 billion has total of 113,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,804 M in contrast with the sum of 618,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,470 M and last quarter income was 326,330 K.