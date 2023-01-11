3.71% volatility in TPG Inc. (TPG) last month: This is a red flag warning

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $30.69, up 5.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.50 and dropped to $30.60 before settling in for the closing price of $30.84. Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has traded in a range of $23.09-$44.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 118.40%. With a float of $53.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1013 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.69, operating margin of +86.18, and the pretax margin is +93.74.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 12.81%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +40.71 while generating a return on equity of 99.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TPG Inc.’s (TPG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

The latest stats from [TPG Inc., TPG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.20.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.68 billion has total of 308,893K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,976 M in contrast with the sum of 230,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 561,120 K and last quarter income was 53,210 K.