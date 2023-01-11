$353.61K in average volume shows that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is heading in the right direction

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $9.70, up 2.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.0275 and dropped to $9.70 before settling in for the closing price of $9.69. Over the past 52 weeks, OSW has traded in a range of $6.80-$10.99.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.40%. With a float of $54.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.56 million.

The firm has a total of 2905 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.37, operating margin of -36.01, and the pretax margin is -47.28.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 236,985. In this transaction Director of this company sold 23,676 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 813,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 65,116 for $10.18, making the entire transaction worth $662,686. This insider now owns 836,926 shares in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -47.57 while generating a return on equity of -19.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, OSW], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) raw stochastic average was set at 74.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.23. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.44.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 784.74 million has total of 92,475K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 144,030 K in contrast with the sum of -68,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 162,290 K and last quarter income was 5,910 K.