44.46% percent quarterly performance for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is not indicative of the underlying story

On January 09, 2023, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) opened at $0.485, higher 3.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.513 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Price fluctuations for VEON have ranged from $0.24 to $1.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 221.90% at the time writing. With a float of $762.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.75 billion.

The firm has a total of 44585 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.07, operating margin of +18.95, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VEON Ltd. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 221.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VEON Ltd., VEON], we can find that recorded value of 2.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VEON Ltd.’s (VEON) raw stochastic average was set at 63.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4701, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4726. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5160. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5310. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5490. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4830, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4650. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4500.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Key Stats

There are currently 1,749,127K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,788 M according to its annual income of 674,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,008 M and its income totaled 136,000 K.