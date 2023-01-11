5.35% volatility in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) last month: This is a red flag warning

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.72, soaring 3.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.84 and dropped to $9.985 before settling in for the closing price of $10.18. Within the past 52 weeks, PUMP’s price has moved between $7.25 and $16.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 14.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.30%. With a float of $96.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.02, operating margin of -0.46, and the pretax margin is -7.83.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 748,170. In this transaction Director of this company sold 65,860 shares at a rate of $11.36, taking the stock ownership to the 116,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Director sold 22,000 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $220,000. This insider now owns 182,111 shares in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -6.20 while generating a return on equity of -6.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.90% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

The latest stats from [ProPetro Holding Corp., PUMP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) raw stochastic average was set at 62.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.32. The third major resistance level sits at $11.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.23.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 114,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 874,510 K and income totals -54,190 K. The company made 333,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.