$962.93K in average volume shows that Myomo Inc. (MYO) is heading in the right direction

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.57. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Within the past 52 weeks, MYO’s price has moved between $0.37 and $8.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 65.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.60%. With a float of $6.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.42, operating margin of -74.10, and the pretax margin is -74.21.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Myomo Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 4,960. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 86,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director sold 7,141 for $1.71, making the entire transaction worth $12,218. This insider now owns 12,901 shares in total.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.43) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -74.86 while generating a return on equity of -76.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.47% during the next five years compared to 56.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Myomo Inc. (MYO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Looking closely at Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Myomo Inc.’s (MYO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8032. However, in the short run, Myomo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5741. Second resistance stands at $0.6282. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4717, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4234. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3693.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.44 million based on 7,055K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,860 K and income totals -10,370 K. The company made 3,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.