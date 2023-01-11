A look at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) on January 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.41, soaring 9.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.645 and dropped to $3.36 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Within the past 52 weeks, CBD’s price has moved between $2.73 and $5.50.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.30%. With a float of $159.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

The firm has a total of 110000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +3.31, and the pretax margin is +0.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, CBD], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 43.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.80. The third major resistance level sits at $3.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.11.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 931.45 million based on 269,455K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,504 M and income totals 148,610 K. The company made 1,994 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.