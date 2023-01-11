A look at LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 10, 2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) opened at $224.82, higher 1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $226.08 and dropped to $221.68 before settling in for the closing price of $222.50. Price fluctuations for LPLA have ranged from $140.65 to $271.56 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.90% at the time writing. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6141 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.81, operating margin of +10.45, and the pretax margin is +7.79.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 201,618. In this transaction EVP, CAO and Treasurer of this company bought 920 shares at a rate of $219.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,042 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 458 for $217.74, making the entire transaction worth $99,725. This insider now owns 2,218 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.83) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +5.96 while generating a return on equity of 30.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.94% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.79, a number that is poised to hit 4.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Looking closely at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.88.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 32.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $229.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.81. However, in the short run, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $227.35. Second resistance stands at $228.91. The third major resistance level sits at $231.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $222.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $220.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $218.55.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

There are currently 79,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,721 M according to its annual income of 459,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,163 M and its income totaled 232,330 K.