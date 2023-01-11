Search
Steve Mayer
A look at The Honest Company Inc.’s (HNST) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

January 10, 2023, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) trading session started at the price of $3.00, that was 4.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.13 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. A 52-week range for HNST has been $2.54 – $7.53.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -165.80%. With a float of $85.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.46 million.

The firm has a total of 187 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Honest Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Honest Company Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 73,059. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 24,850 shares at a rate of $2.94, taking the stock ownership to the 573,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 7,491 for $2.98, making the entire transaction worth $22,323. This insider now owns 329,377 shares in total.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -165.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Honest Company Inc., HNST], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, The Honest Company Inc.’s (HNST) raw stochastic average was set at 28.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Key Stats

There are 92,673K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 287.21 million. As of now, sales total 318,640 K while income totals -38,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 84,580 K while its last quarter net income were -11,790 K.

