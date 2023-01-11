A major move is in the offing as Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) market cap hits 11.89 billion

On January 10, 2023, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) opened at $331.85, higher 1.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $340.84 and dropped to $330.67 before settling in for the closing price of $333.88. Price fluctuations for DPZ have ranged from $299.41 to $509.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.30% at the time writing. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.74, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +14.36.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 85,871. In this transaction Director of this company sold 244 shares at a rate of $351.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,519 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s President, U.S. & Global Svcs sold 1,280 for $354.94, making the entire transaction worth $454,330. This insider now owns 3,180 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.97) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +11.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.79% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.39, a number that is poised to hit 2.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.57 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.44.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 34.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $359.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $366.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $343.49 in the near term. At $347.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $353.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $333.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $326.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $323.15.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

There are currently 35,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,357 M according to its annual income of 510,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,069 M and its income totaled 100,500 K.