A major move is in the offing as T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) market cap hits 25.24 billion

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $115.76, up 2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.37 and dropped to $114.20 before settling in for the closing price of $114.85. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has traded in a range of $93.53-$193.82.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

The firm has a total of 7529 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.38, operating margin of +49.90, and the pretax margin is +52.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 797,451. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 6,619 shares at a rate of $120.48, taking the stock ownership to the 70,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Vice President sold 6,974 for $120.48, making the entire transaction worth $840,221. This insider now owns 129,436 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.81) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +39.14 while generating a return on equity of 35.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.93.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 57.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.37.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.24 billion has total of 223,465K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,672 M in contrast with the sum of 3,083 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,588 M and last quarter income was 384,400 K.