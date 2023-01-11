Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.76%

On January 10, 2023, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) opened at $3.94, higher 3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.2001 and dropped to $3.931 before settling in for the closing price of $3.96. Price fluctuations for ACTG have ranged from $3.30 to $5.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -10.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.40% at the time writing. With a float of $41.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 287 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.00, operating margin of +16.52, and the pretax margin is +198.36.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Acacia Research Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 50.20%.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +140.93 while generating a return on equity of 34.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Acacia Research Corporation’s (ACTG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.22 in the near term. At $4.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.81. The third support level lies at $3.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Key Stats

There are currently 38,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 177.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 88,050 K according to its annual income of 149,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,880 K and its income totaled 28,090 K.