Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Afya Limited (AFYA) is expecting 7.32% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) kicked off on January 10, 2023, at the price of $14.80, up 3.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.49 and dropped to $14.7001 before settling in for the closing price of $14.82. Over the past 52 weeks, AFYA has traded in a range of $8.73-$17.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.90%. With a float of $34.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8079 employees.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Afya Limited is 36.94%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.08% during the next five years compared to -16.54% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Afya Limited’s (AFYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Afya Limited (AFYA)

Looking closely at Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Afya Limited’s (AFYA) raw stochastic average was set at 70.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.16. However, in the short run, Afya Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.69. Second resistance stands at $15.98. The third major resistance level sits at $16.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.11.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 92,068K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 318,600 K in contrast with the sum of 41,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 110,770 K and last quarter income was 14,460 K.



 

