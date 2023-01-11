Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on January 10, 2023, with Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) stock priced at $9.90, up 0.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.90 and dropped to $9.89 before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. APEN’s price has ranged from $3.49 to $10.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.90%. With a float of $38.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.85 million.

In an organization with 107 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 62,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.20, taking the stock ownership to the 265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 15,000 for $5.66, making the entire transaction worth $84,900. This insider now owns 255,000 shares in total.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s (APEN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. However, in the short run, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.90. Second resistance stands at $9.91. The third major resistance level sits at $9.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.88.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 411.74 million, the company has a total of 41,634K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 62,990 K while annual income is -24,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,570 K while its latest quarter income was -11,450 K.