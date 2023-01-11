ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) is -38.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 10, 2023, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) opened at $0.3379, lower -0.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.2967 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for ATIP have ranged from $0.22 to $3.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1725.00% at the time writing. With a float of $201.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.86, operating margin of -2.82, and the pretax margin is -135.85.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 24,615. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 133,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $2.07, making the entire transaction worth $2,070. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -123.96 while generating a return on equity of -185.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1725.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 9.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1801. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3392 in the near term. At $0.3613, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3825. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2959, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2747. The third support level lies at $0.2526 if the price breaches the second support level.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

There are currently 207,252K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 60.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 627,870 K according to its annual income of -778,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 156,790 K and its income totaled -116,320 K.